The Honorable Jon T. Rymer was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on September 17, 2013. Before joining the DoD IG, Mr. Rymer served as the Inspector General for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from July 2006 to September 2013. Concurrent with his service at FDIC, Mr. Rymer served as Interim Inspector General of the Securities and Exchange Commission from May 31, 2012, until January 31, 2013.

Mr. Rymer is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Government Auditing Professional and currently serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. Mr. Rymer is a member of the Comptroller General’s Advisory Council on Government Auditing Standards and Chair of the Green Book Advisory Council. He also serves on the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board’s Accounting and Auditing Policy Committee.

Mr. Rymer held senior management positions at First American National Bank of Tennessee, from 1981 to 1992, and at Boatmen's Bank of Arkansas from 1992 to 1997.

In 1997, he joined the accounting firm of KPMG LLP, where, as a Director, he advised and assisted clients on matters of business process improvement, quality assurance processes, and internal auditing.

Mr. Rymer served for more than 30 years in the active and reserve components of the U.S. Army. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army’s Inspector General School.

Mr. Rymer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Tennessee and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.