Command Master Chief Rudes is a native of Speculator, New York. He graduated from Wells Central School 1986 and entered the United States Navy.

He completed recruit basic training at Recruit Training Center Orlando Florida followed by Basic Enlisted Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut. His first assignment was USS FRANCIS SCOTT KEY (SSBN 657 Blue) at Charleston, South Carolina where he completed his submarine qualifications. Rudes then converted to the medical field attending basic Hospital Corpsman School at Naval Training Center Great Lakes, Illinois. He reported aboard USS DIXON (AS 37) at San Diego, California where he completed his Enlisted Surface Warfare qualifications.

Other assignments include USS LONG BEACH (CGN 9), Submarine Independent Duty Corpsman school, USS LOUISVILLE (SSN 724), Commander Submarine Squadron ELEVEN, USS PORTSMOUTH (SSN 707), USS SALT LAKE CITY (SSN 716), USS HOUSTON (SSN 713) and Joint Task force Full Accounting (JTF-FA) supporting missions in Southeast Asia. Master Chief Rudes was assigned as Chief of the Boat onboard USS BREMERTON (SSN 698) and served as Command Master Chief for Commander, Submarine Development Squadron FIVE in Bangor, Washington, Naval Base Point Loma, Commander, U.S. THIRD Fleet, USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN76) and U.S. Naval Forces Afghanistan.

Master Chief Rudes assumed the duties as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to U.S. Pacific Command in April 2012.

Master Chief Rudes earned the Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (five awards) and various unit and campaign awards. He is authorized to wear the Enlisted Submarine (SS) Insignia, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (SW) and Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (AW). He is a graduate of the Senior Enlisted Academy, National Defense University's Keystone, Franklin Covey Executive Leadership course and the University of San Diego RADY School of Business Executive Leadership program. He completed his Bachelor of Science in bio-chemistry from The George Washington University and Master of Science in Environmental Engineering from Arizona State University.