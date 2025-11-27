Mr. James Rodriguez was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Office of Warrior Care Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense. In this role, Mr. Rodriguez served as the principal advisor on the coordination of recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration for wounded, ill, and injured Service members across the military departments.

Prior to his selection as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Mr. Rodriguez was the Director for Veteran and Wounded Warrior programs at BAE Systems. In that capacity, he acted as the Corporate Liaison for the White House Joining Forces initiative, to senior military leaders, government officials, and nonprofit organizations, increasing the footprint of our nation’s wounded, ill, and injured across all spectrums.

Mr. Rodriguez served twenty-one years in the United States Marine Corps in numerous leadership and management positions. He deployed to over 11 countries around the world and served in Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Eastern Exit- Somalia, and Operation Enduring Freedom. During his final duty assignment at Balboa Naval Hospital, he was the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Officer in Charge of the Wounded Warrior Battalion, where he was responsible for the transition, development, and education of Service members with service-connected disabilities.

Mr. Rodriguez holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland, University College and a Masters of Arts Degree in International Commerce and Policy from the George Mason University School of Public Policy.