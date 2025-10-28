FLTCM Terrence I. Molidor was the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

He was the principal advisor to the Commander on all enlisted matters. His responsibilities included providing the Commander with the enlisted perspective on strategic vision, goals, objectives, theater security cooperation, and enlisted professional development. Additionally, he was responsible for mentoring Senior Enlisted Leaders throughout the Component Commands and JTFs as well as coordinating with Headquarters Staff Agencies, Commanders, and Senior Enlisted Personnel on matters pertaining to the command’s mission, vision, core values, commander’s intent and enlisted utilization.



Fleet Master Chief Molidor is a native of Port Hueneme, California. He enlisted in the Navy in Nov 82 and attended Basic Training at Recruit Training Command (RTC) in San Diego, California. Upon completion of RTC, he transferred to Millington, Tennessee for Aviation Ordnanceman "A" School. Master Chief Molidor graduated in the top of his class and was meritoriously advanced to AO3. His first tours of duty were with Attack Squadron ONE FOUR SIX and Strike Fighter Weapons School Pacific from Apr 83 to Nov 90. He transferred to Navy Diving and Salvage Training Center in Nov 90 for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training, graduating from Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal School in Mar 92.

Since entering Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, FLTCM Molidor's assignments have included: EODMU NINE, Mobile Detachment THREE ONE and Mine Counter Measures Detachment FIVE ONE, EODMU ELEVEN Detachment Fallon, EODMU EIGHT Detachment Bahrain, EODMU THREE, Detachment ONE, deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and EODGRU ONE.



His Command Master Chief tours include: EODMU THREE, deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; EODGRU ONE, Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Central / Task Force FIVE SIX, and U.S. THIRD Fleet.



Fleet Master Chief Molidor was selected as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Headquarters, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command in Sep 14.



He graduated from the Senior Enlisted Academy (Class 122 “Khaki”) in 2006, the Command Master Chief / Chief of the Boat Course in 2007, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Fleet Master Chief Molidor’s personal awards include: Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), Navy Commendation Medal (5th award), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (6th award), Good Conduct Medal (8th award) and numerous individual, campaign, and unit awards.