John T. Hastings

Mr. John Hastings is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) Readiness for Readiness Programming and Resources (RPR). In this role, he served as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the ASD for Readiness on all matters pertaining to the DoD Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution System (PPBES), Total Force Readiness resource oversight management. He coordinates the overall activities of the OASD/Readiness staff in the resource planning, programming and budgeting processes, and required consultations with other DOD programming and budgeting offices. He is the ASD Readiness representative to Programming and Budget Guidance Groups, and senior resourcing advisory and decision panels. Mr. Hastings directs the daily operation of the fifteen direct reports within the Readiness Programming and Resources Deputate, and coordinates staff oversight of about $350 billion annually supporting more than two million and civilian personnel. He works with other senior leaders within the Executive Branch, the Military Services, and throughout the Office of the Secretary of Defense in dealing with military readiness budget accounts.



Mr. Hastings left active Navy service in 1995 after a 25 year career. He commissioned in 1970 during the Vietnam Conflict, completed Navy flight training in 1971, and was assigned to Patrol Squadron Twenty Four located in Keflavik, Iceland. After three years, he was re-assigned to the Navy's Fleet Introduction Team to train and transition Navy flight crews to the new S-3A (aircraft carrier-based anti-submarine) aircraft. During his Navy career, he served in aviation positions of increasing responsibility in numerous aircraft squadrons, air wings, and headquarters staffs. He served overseas in locales from Thailand to the Mediterranean and from Norway to the Philippines. He was placed in charge of many deployed detachments, with various numbers of aircraft and personnel, and has flown a wide array of Navy missions worldwide, including polar research projects. His duty assignments included leading a 450 personnel squadron with 9 assigned aircraft on deployments to the western pacific, and command of a shore establishment including over 600 naval reservists, among the first called up for Operation Desert Shield/Storm. In 1992, Navy Captain Hastings received military orders to the Office of the Secretary of Defense as an Assistant Director for Program Budget. From 2009 until 2015, Mr. Hastings served as DASD for Resources in the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. In 2015, he was further assigned as DASD for Readiness Programming and Resources within the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness.



Mr. Hastings earned a Master's Degree in Financial Management from the Navy Post Graduate School, and has completed other professional training courses.