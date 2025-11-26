Thomas H. Harvey III

Thomas (Todd) Harvey had previously performed the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities. He was responsible for advising the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy on national security and defense strategy; the forces and contingency plans necessary to implement defense strategy; nuclear deterrence and missile defense policy; and security cooperation plans and policies.



Mr. Harvey also served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans and Capabilities, overseeing development of strategic guidance for DoD and ensuring that program, budget, and posture decisions support and advance the strategic direction laid out by senior DoD leadership.

Prior to assuming this position, Mr. Harvey was the OSD Policy Principal Director for Force Development from 2011-2013, with responsibility for advising senior DoD leaders on how best to align defense investments to support the Department’s security strategy.



Mr. Harvey served as US Southern Command’s J9 (Partnering) Director in 2010, with the primary mission of ensuring that the Command and its activities were fully integrated with broader US Government policies and initiatives in Latin America and the Caribbean. During 2008-2009, Mr. Harvey was Chief of Staff for International Security Affairs in OSD Policy, which oversees formulation of U.S. defense and security policy related to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

From 2005-2008, he served first as Principal Director for Stability Operations and then Partnership Strategy in OSD Policy, where he oversaw a number of programs associated with DoD’s role in security assistance, foreign assistance reform, international health capacity efforts, and DoD defense posture and force management measures to promote partner security capacity overseas. From 2000-2005, Mr. Harvey was OSD Policy Director for Humanitarian Affairs, overseeing DoD programmed humanitarian assistance activities, DoD humanitarian mine action efforts, and DoD contributions to disaster response worldwide.

From 1994-2000, Mr. Harvey served as Senior Country Director for Korean Affairs in the Pentagon. Before working on Asia issues, Mr. Harvey held duties in various OSD offices, including Near East/South Asia Affairs, where he served as Iraq desk officer (1992-93), and in the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels (1993-94), where his work focused on the Partnership for Peace initiative. Mr. Harvey previously served five years in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and helicopter pilot with the 82d Airborne Division. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and completed graduate studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He is also a graduate of the National War College.

Mr. Harvey’s honorary awards include the DoD Distinguished Civilian Service Award (2006), the CJCS Distinguished Civilian Service Award (2010), the CJCS Meritorious Civilian Service Award (1999), the DoD Exceptional Civilian Service Award (2009), and two OSD Awards for Excellence (1995, 2010).