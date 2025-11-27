Retired General Joseph F. Dunford Jr. served the duties as the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps on October 17, 2014. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, he graduated from St. Michael's College and was commissioned in 1977. He previously served as the Commander, International Security Assistance Force and United States Forces- Afghanistan from February 2013 to August 2014.

General Dunford has served as an infantry officer at all levels. He commanded 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines. During Operation IRAQI FREEDOM, he commanded the 5th Marine Regiment.

His Joint assignments include service as the Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman, JCS, Chief, Global and Multilateral Affairs Division (J5), and Vice Director for Operations on the Joint Staff (J3).

He has also served as the Assistant Division Commander, 1st Marine Division, Marine Corps Director of Operations, and Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Plans, Policies and Operations. He commanded I Marine Expeditionary Force and served as the Commander, Marine Forces U.S. Central Command. From 2010-2012, he served as the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.

General Dunford is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School, Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, and the U.S. Army War College. He holds a M.A. in Government from Georgetown University and a M.A. in International Relations from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.