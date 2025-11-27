Matthew P. Dubois

Mr. Dubois is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Integration in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Manpower & Reserve Affairs. In this role, he served as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASD (M&RA)) in support of the ASD's Title 10 role of providing overall supervision of the manpower and reserve affairs for the Department of Defense (DoD). He is responsible for both the seamless integration of reserve affairs across DoD and strategic engagement on all Reserve Component matters.



This includes liaising with the Reserve Forces Policy Board, the Reserve Component Chiefs, and the Council of Governors as well as exercising primary responsibility for unique Reserve Component programs to include the DoD STARBASE program, National Guard Youth Challenge, international Reserve Component programs, Innovative Readiness Training, and Reserve Component Family and Employer Programs and Policy.



He was previously the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel and Facilities responsible for developing and exercising policy guidance and overall supervision of National Guard and Reserve materiel, maintenance, equipment, sustainability, facilities, energy, and military construction requirements for the Defense Department’s seven Reserve components.



Mr. Dubois retired from the Navy in 2011. He held many leadership, command, and staff positions. He is most proud to have served alongside the brave men and women of the armed forces who have always answered the nation’s call to duty with honor.



Mr. Dubois is the recipient of many awards and decorations including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, as well as other personal and unit ribbons.



Gaining early joint duty credit, Mr. Dubois was born an Army brat in Paris, France. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy, Siena College, and Troy State University.