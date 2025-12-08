Mr. Steven E. Calvery was selected on May 1, 2006, as the second Director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, a Senior Executive Service position within the Office of the Director of Administration and Management.

In this capacity, Mr. Calvery was responsible for providing a full range of services to protect people, facilities, infrastructure and other resources at the Pentagon Reservation and in DoD-occupied facilities in the National Capital Region. Within this scope he exercised the authorities of the Secretary of Defense under 10 U.S.C 2674 with respect to force protection, security, and law enforcement. He was the DoD principal liaison with State and local authorities and communicated directly with DoD Components and other Executive Departments and Agencies in carrying out these assigned responsibilities and functions.

Mr. Calvery has devoted his entire professional career to public service, including 30 years as a civilian in the federal government and three years in the U.S. Army. During his career, he has served in the U.S. Secret Service, Department of Justice, Department of the Treasury, and the Department of the Interior.

Before his present post, Mr. Calvery presided in the most senior law enforcement and security position at the Department of Interior as the Director, Law Enforcement and Security. He was responsible for the third largest federal law enforcement force, totaling around 4,400 officers, with the mission of providing security and protection for 70,000 employees and millions of visitors and residents on public lands.

From 1999 until his selection for his position at Interior in 2000, Mr. Calvery was a senior advisor for the Under Secretary for Enforcement, Department of the Treasury, where he advised on law enforcement and intelligence policy issues.

From 1997 to 1999, he was the Regional Director for the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training at the Department of Justice, where he managed the design, development and implementation of international criminal justice reform programs.

From 1976 to 1997, Mr. Calvery was a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service. During that time, he served in the Vice Presidential Protective Division and the Presidential Protection Detail, where he supervised the protection of the President, First Lady and their family. He served Presidents George H. Bush and William J. Clinton in that capacity. He also managed the Secret Service Training Academy.

Mr. Calvery served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971 as a combat helicopter pilot. He served in Vietnam with the America l Division, where he was awarded the Purple Heart, and thereafter as an instructor in flight operations at the U.S. Army Crew Chief School.

Mr. Calvery graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.