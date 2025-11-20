Dr. David Brown

Dr. C. David Brown was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Developmental Test & Evaluation (DASD(DT&E)) and Director, Test Resource Management Center (TRMC). As the DASD(DT&E), he served as the principal advisor on developmental test and evaluation to the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (USD(AT&L)). Dr. Brown was responsible for DT&E policy and guidance in support of the acquisition of major Department of Defense (DoD) weapons systems, and providing advocacy, oversight, and guidance to the DT&E acquisition workforce.

In Dr. Brown's role as Director, TRMC he advised the SECDEF and USD(AT&L) on matters pertaining to the DoD's Major Range and Test Facility Base (MRTFB), the Nation's critical range infrastructure for conducting effective test and evaluation (T&E). Additionally, he reviewed and certified proposed T&E budgets of Military Departments and Defense Agencies, administers the Central Test and Evaluation Investment Program (CTEIP), and oversaw the DoD program for T&E science and technology.

Prior to his appointment in September of 2013, Dr. Brown was a consulting engineer for the MITRE Corporation and the Institute for Defense Analyses in the areas of DoD program management, systems engineering, and test and evaluation. He was also an adjunct professor and still teaches graduate courses in program management and systems engineering for Johns Hopkins University. He previously served as the Director of the Combined Test Organization and Executive Director for Test for the Army Future Combat Systems (FCS) program where he was responsible for planning and overseeing the testing and evaluation for this multi-billion dollar revolutionary development program.

Before working on the FCS program, Dr. Brown was the Director for Test and Technology for the Army Developmental Test Command, where he oversaw the management of more than 1700 tests annually, technical operations at five of the DoD MRTFBs and six associated test sites, and an annual budget of over $450 million in investment in test support and test technology development. Dr. Brown was also the focal point for the Army's application of modeling and simulation techniques to technical test and evaluation, including the development of the Virtual Proving Ground, the Army's multi-million dollar, multi-year virtual testing program. He has also been a test instrumentation engineer, test director, test manager, and an active Army Signal Corps officer in various leadership positions.

Dr. Brown became a member of the Senior Executive Service in 1999, holds two patents, and has authored numerous technical papers. He is a registered Professional Engineer and Certified Test and Evaluation Professional, was a member of the Army Acquisition Corps, and is a retired Army Reserve Colonel. He has a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Delaware, and a MS in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He is an active member of the International Council on Systems Engineering and the International Test and Evaluation Association.