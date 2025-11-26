Chief Master Sergeant Brian P. Kruzelnick is the Command Senior Enlisted Leader for U.S. Transportation Command. He is the principal advisor to the combatant commander and senior staff on all matters concerning joint force integration, readiness, growth, and utilization of the workforce. He ensures commander’s intent is understood and executed while guiding the development and implementation of command policy. Chief also ensures the strategic focus and synchronized efforts of more than 122,000 contractors, military and civilian warfighters providing global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of War.

He is a native of Passaic, New Jersey, and entered the Air Force in 1994. During his career, he led in five major commands, covering training, mobility, ISR, electronic attack, command and control, strike, and space operations. Chief also guided the execution of command channel, SecDef-directed contingency and humanitarian relief, and joint and combined exercise missions for combatant commanders while assigned to total force, bilateral, multilateral, and joint environments. Additionally, he was an air advisor in Afghanistan to establish the structure for their air maintenance operations. Chief has served as an Air Force command chief master sergeant five times at the wing, numbered air force, and major command levels. He has had 13 assignments and deployed globally to support over 14 military named operations and numerous military operations other than war.

His major decorations include the Legion of Merit (3 OLCs), Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4 OLCs), Air Force Commendation Medal (4 OLCs), and Air Force Achievement Medal (1 OLC). He is also the recipient of the Order of Saint Barbara.

Prior to assuming his current position, Chief Kruzelnick served as Command Chief Master Sergeant, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. As the commander’s principal senior enlisted advisor, he counseled on the readiness and effective employment of 107,000 Total Force Airmen from 100 worldwide locations to support Rapid Global Mobility operations with a fleet of 1,100 aircraft.

He was an honor or distinguished graduate from all formal professional military education schools and completed numerous senior level courses to include the National Defense University’s Keystone Fellow program. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, graduating with summa cum laude and distinguished scholar honors, respectively.

(Current as of April 2025)