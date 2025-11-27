Jeffrey R. Register, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Director, Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA), reporting to the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness (USW(P&R)). In this capacity, he has direct oversight for all operational activities across the

Field Activity’s mission areas. Mr. Register is responsible for DHRA enterprise-wide planning, programming, resource analysis, operational policy, and operational execution for the following DHRA Centers and Offices:

Defense Manpower Data Center

Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service

Defense Support Services Center Advanced Distributed Learning Program Combating Trafficking in Persons Program Management Office Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support Defense Language and National Security Education Office Defense Travel Management Office Employer Support of the Guard & Reserve Federal Voting Assistance Program Military-Civilian Transition Office

Defense Personnel Analytics Center Office of People Analytics DoD Office of the Actuary

Diversity Management Operations Center

Defense Suicide Prevention Office

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office

Immediately prior to this assignment, Mr. Register served as the Deputy Director, DHRA. As the Deputy Director, Mr. Register served as principal advisor to the Director in overseeing and coordinating the work of the Field Activity that maintains comprehensive personnel database repositories, directly administers personnel policies, and manages DoD-wide education, outreach, and personnel support programs.

Before serving as Deputy Director, Mr. Register was the Chief of Staff, DHRA, where he was responsible for the direct management and day-to-day oversight of DHRA Headquarters consisting of resource management, procurement, legal, operations, information technology, and human resources directorates. Mr. Register also previously served as a policy lead within the DoD Identification Card Policy Office, where he was responsible for coordination and resolution of cross-cutting and complex policy, technical, and business process issues related to the implementation of the DoD next generation Common Access Card.

Mr. Register graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering. He also holds of Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University and a Certificate in Identity Management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Mr. Register served on active duty for nine years in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator in the E-2 Hawkeye community. After leaving active duty, Mr. Register worked in the private sector as a Federal security and identity management consultant before returning to the Department of Defense.