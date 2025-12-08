Mr. Darrell Landreaux serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Health Resources Management and Policy. As the DASW HRM&P, Mr. Landreaux is the principal financial advisor to the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs. Mr. Landreaux is responsible for overall financial policy and programs within the Defense Health Program. In this capacity, he provides oversight of the nearly $50 billion DHP appropriation. He develops enterprise-wide financial policy that both supports and promotes the Military Health System's strategic imperatives and ensures alignment with the Department of War's National Defense Strategy.

Mr. Landreaux also leads a systematic and rigorous examination of the economic theories concerned with value and behavior in the production and consumption of health care, with particular focus on budgetary risk-adjustments related to TRICARE contracts and the expenditure of nearly $15 billion in annual health insurance claims. Mr. Landreaux correlates health economics and the study of supply and demand of health care resources to actuarial projections in support of nearly $20 billion in health care accruals and the Medicare Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund. He comprehensively reviews internal operational matters and clinical outcome measures to discern and shape future DHP programmatic decisions.

Mr. Landreaux oversees DHP financial management activities and compliance with federal financial management requirements and accountability principles. He ensures ongoing, consistent efforts and resources are applied toward promulgating fiscal transparency, internal controls, and accurate financial reporting. He directs the Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution effort for the DHP appropriation.

Mr. Landreaux is a results-driven executive leveraging more than 30 years of global financial experience with a proven record of successfully affecting projects/programs in private industry, City government, DOD agencies, military, and health care sectors. Mr. Landreaux served in the United States Air Force as a Health Services Administrator in the Medical Service Corps and retired with the rank of Colonel in 2014. Prior to retiring, Mr. Landreaux held various positions worldwide both in garrison and at deployed locations, and at the major command and Air Force Surgeon General’s staffs. Mr. Landreaux was instrumental in standing up the Defense Health Agency.

Mr. Landreaux graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Public Administration and holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University.