Mr. Logan Harr is the former Principal Director for Integrated Sensing and Cyber in the Office of the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Critical Technologies (DCTO(CT)) within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)). In that capacity, Mr. Harr was responsible for coordinating scientific and technical development activities in electronic warfare, cyber, information warfare, and electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) across the Department of Defense. Mr. Harr also served as a reservist supporting the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office in the Red Team where he was the Chief of the Low Observables Assessments Branch. In this capacity, he focused on emerging low observable and counter low observable (LO/CLO) technologies and their implications to future platform survivability. From 2017 to 2022, Mr. Harr served as a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Program Manager. He focused on developing technologies at the intersection of cyberspace and EMSO within the Information Innovation Office. Mr. Harr holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Nuclear Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.