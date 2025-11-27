Joseph Bentz is the Deputy Director of the Defense Contract Audit Agency. He is responsible for assisting the Director in leading the agency’s worldwide operations.

Prior to his selection as the Deputy Director, Mr. Bentz was the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Management and Budget) in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works responsible for all matters related to the development and implementation of the Civil Works budget and the reimbursable international and inter-agency support activities of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mr. Bentz began his career in the Army Audit Agency in 1987 and has held a variety of staff auditor and leadership positions in the Northeast Region. Selected for the Senior Executive Service in 2009, he has served a variety of executive positions to include Principle Deputy Auditor General for the Army Audit Agency.