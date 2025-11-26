Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy, James Honea, a native of Lubbock, Texas, comes from a military family, son of a retired Air Force Major, he began his military career in 1987, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Upon completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command, San Diego, California he reported to his first command aboard the USS John A. Moore (FFG 19) where he was rated as a Boatswain’s Mate. He rose through the ranks serving aboard USS Juneau (LPD 10), USS Dubuque (LPD 8), and USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). In 2006 he was promoted to master chief and in 2009, he was selected to serve as a command master chief and completed tours aboard the USS Gridley (DDG 101) and later on USS New Orleans (LPD 18).

His shore assignments include Navy Reserve Readiness Command Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland and Commander, Navy Region Southwest, San Diego, California. He also completed an individual augmentee (IA) assignment as a command master chief, U.S. Navy Embedded Training Teams, Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix, deploying to Afghanistan. He served as the command master chief at Naval Support Activity South Potomac as well as command master chief, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet. As a fleet master chief, he completed tours at U.S. Pacific Fleet and at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader.

His personal awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit Medal (2 awards), Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (four awards) as well as numerous unit, campaign awards.

He's a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Academy, Command Master Chief Course and Senior Enlisted JPME Keystone Course from National Defense University.

He assumed the duties as the 16th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy on September 8, 2022.