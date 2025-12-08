Regina Meiners

Mrs. Regina F. Meiners was designated, on September 21, 2022, as the Director, Washington Headquarters Services, a Department of War (DoW) Field Activity and was subsequently appointed, on September 25, 2022, as the Director. In this capacity, she manages a vast portfolio of complex and integrated operational and support services to the Office of the Secretary of War (OSW), the Joint Staff, the Military Departments, Defense Agencies and DoW Field Activities, Congress, and the White House. Managing resources of nearly $1.2 billion annually, Mrs. Meiners oversees nearly 4,000 civilian, military, and contractor personnel in providing a full range of facilities, security, human resources, contracting, financial management/budget, and other services that support nearly 100,000 DoW personnel throughout the National Capital Region.

Summary

Mrs. Meiners started her Federal career in the Department of the Army as a Presidential Management Intern, and possesses over four decades of experience in the OSD. She has led, or served as a key advisor on, 50+ major OSD/DoD organizational reform/structural change efforts. Mrs. Meiners served as the President, DoD Senior Professional Women’s Association, from 2006 to 2014 and continues to mentor many individuals early in their career, at mid-career, or at the executive level, and is a frequent speaker at leadership events. She is recipient of the Secretary of Defense Civilian Service Award and various Honorary Awards.

Career Highlights

2014 to 2022: Director for Organizational Policy and Decision Support (OP&DS), Office of the Director of Administration and Management (ODA&M), OSD: Advisor on: (1) planning and implementation of Secretary of Defense (SecDef)-directed and Congressionally-mandated reorganization/reform initiatives to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of DoD organization, structure, and functions; (2) development and integration of DoD organizational policy; (3) tracking/reporting of DoD-wide strategic initiatives; and 4) senior Departmental governance.

2003 to 2014: Director for Organizational and Management Planning (O&MP), ODA&M, OSD: Advisor on DoD organizational and management matters and strategic studies/analyses, including: the DoD Efficiency Initiatives directed by SecDef Robert Gates in 2010; and, in 2014, the comprehensive OSD Organizational Review directed by SecDef Chuck Hagel, which provided direction for the build-out of an expanded Office of the Deputy Chief Management Officer. She also co-lead the SD-commissioned DoD-wide study on Reports, Studies, Boards, and Commissions. Notably, from June 2008 to April 2010, she was dual-hatted as the Acting Deputy DA&M.



2000 to 2003: Special Assistant for Executive Headquarters Reform and Modernization, ODA&M, OSD: Advisor on transformation efforts to improve business operations and infrastructure modernization; led organizational-management planning and implementations actions for reshaping Intelligence, Homeland Defense, and Force Protection, post 9/11. Prior to that, she served as a Senior Management Analyst, conducting studies and analyses to review and optimize functional, organizational, and managerial arrangements to improve OSD/DoD-wide policies, plans, and programs.

Education

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, University of Maryland

Master in Public Administration, California State University, Long Beach

Graduate, Leadership in a Democratic Society, Federal Executive Institute