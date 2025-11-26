Dr. Vipin Narang is the former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, a portfolio that includes Space, Missile Defense, Nuclear Deterrence, and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction policy.

Prior to his entry into government, he was the Frank Stanton Professor of Nuclear Security and Political Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from which he is on public service leave. His key academic works include Nuclear Strategy in the Modern Era (2014) and Seeking the Bomb: Strategies of Nuclear Proliferation (2022).

Dr. Narang holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering from Stanford University, a M. Phil in international relations from Balliol College, Oxford University where he studied as a Marshall Scholar, and a Ph.D. in Government from Harvard University.