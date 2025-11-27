Katrina M. Mulligan was the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict (SO/LIC), a portfolio that included special operations, irregular warfare, counterterrorism, counter-narcotics, and information operations policy issues. She also assisted the Assistant Secretary of Defense for SOLIC on oversight of special operations peculiar administrative matters on behalf of the Secretary.

Katrina was previously the acting Vice President for National Security and International Policy at the Center for American Progress. She also served in senior roles in the National Security Division in the Department of Justice, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and at the National Counterterrorism Center.

From 2013-2014, Katrina served on the National Security Council Staff as Director for Disclosures Response where she facilitated the government’s response to unauthorized disclosures of intelligence information.

Katrina has received multiple awards for exceptional and meritorious civilian service from the Intelligence Community and Department of Justice. She is an alumna of the University of Chicago and received a juris doctorate degree from the UCLA School of Law.