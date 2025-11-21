Erin M. Logan

DASD Logan assumed her position in the Fall of 2021. In this role, she was the Senior Executive responsible for the legally mandated Secretariat for Special Operations (SSO). SSO allows the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations & Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD(SO/LIC)) to fulfill his responsibilities to exercise authority, direction, and control of all special operations-peculiar administrative matters relating to the organization, training, and equipping of special operations forces and support of the special operations command, including readiness and organization of special operations forces, resources and equipment, and civilian personnel.

For the three years prior to becoming DASD SOPP, Ms. Logan was a strategic consultant for the Defense Counterintelligence & Security Agency (DCSA). She assisted DCSA leadership in managing and overseeing over 6,000 background investigations personnel and the $1.2 billion background investigations mission, including reducing excess inventory by over 72% in two years.

In 2016, Ms. Logan was the Deputy Director for Defense Analysis & Partner Engagement (DA&PE) for the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence (USD(I)). She was responsible for leading the implementation of the USD(I)’s first PE Strategy, including creating synchronization tools for the 18 member Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE), ensuring adequate resources and policy development for PE, integrating military intelligence capacity building into security cooperation guidance and plans, and institutionalizing the new Military Intelligence Disclosure Policy Board. She also supervised the DA team providing oversight and guidance across the DIE regarding analytic integrity standards, open source policies, analytic resources, and defense intelligence priorities.

Before joining USD(I), Ms. Logan was the Director for Transnational Organized Crime at the National Security Council for 14 months where she was the President’s principal staffer responsible for the planning, development, and coordination of interagency policies to counter transnational organized crime (CTOC) globally, including counternarcotics (CN) trafficking, illicit financial crime, relevant intelligence programs and resources, synchronization with FVEY partners, and money laundering. She also helped develop and execute the President’s 2014 $750 million Central America Strategy and institute new efforts to combat TOC-related security threats emanating from Mexico.

For the six years prior to joining the NSC, Ms. Logan held a variety of leadership positions within the Office of ASD(SO/LIC). Ms. Logan spent two years as Principal Director for the DASD for Counternarcotics and Global Threats (CN>), helping to lead and run the office responsible for the oversight and allocation of DoD’s CN appropriation and for establishing DoD policies for CN, counter threat finance, counter piracy, CTOC, and counter wildlife trafficking. As Chief of Staff for ASD(SO/LIC), she directed and coordinated an ASD office of approximately 145 civilian, military, and contractor personnel; served as a primary advisor to the ASD; oversaw the ASD’s budget of over $193 million; and oversaw the management and enhanced the integration of policy making for the three DASDs that report to ASD SO/LIC, including POM submissions, SOCOM oversight, and operational issues. As Chief of Staff for the DASD for Partnership Strategy and Stability Operations she helped lead the office handling security cooperation, coalition affairs, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping, stability operations, humanitarian mine action, non-lethal weapons, and JIEDDO policy and oversight.

Before joining the executive branch, Ms. Logan spent 12 years as a Senior Professional Staff Member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with wide-ranging responsibility for key coalition partnerships and treaties, all issues handled in the annual defense authorization and appropriations and military construction legislation, and successful efforts to more rapidly field MRAPs, modernize the C-5, bring C-17s to Dover AFB, and remove the New Castle Air Guard Base from the 2005 BRAC list.

Ms. Logan has a B.A. from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of International Affairs and an M.A. from Colombia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She is a recipient of the Secretary of Defense’s Medal for Exceptional Service, the National Guard Association of the United States’ Patrick Henry Award, the Delaware National Guard’s Outstanding Support Award, and the Jacob K. Javits Fellowship.