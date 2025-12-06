Ms. Patricia Coury is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War (DASW) for Housing within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment (ASW(S)). She is the principal executive assisting the ASW(S) in executing the statutorily defined Chief Housing Officer duties and responsibilities. She provides executive leadership on all matters pertaining DoW housing, to include development and execution of policies, guidance, and procedures to support readiness and protect the quality of life for military personnel and their families by ensuring their access to safe, high-quality, affordable housing, delivered through cost-effective military construction, government-leasing, and privatization. Her responsibilities include programmatic oversight of DoW privatized lodging and the Homeowners Assistance Program that provides some monetary relief to certain eligible, qualified service members and civilians who suffer financial loss on the sale of their primary residence.

Prior to assuming her current duties, Ms. Coury served as the Principal Director for Facilities Management and Director of Housing. In this capacity, her responsibilities included policy development and programmatic oversight of DoD’s worldwide facilities portfolio, to include planning, design, construction, and maintenance. She also was responsible for oversight of DoD’s government-owned, government-leased and privatized housing, as well as privatized lodging and the Homeowners Assistance Program. From 2015 to 2018, Ms. Coury served as the Deputy to the DASD for Facilities Investment and Management, with responsibilities that included leading the Department’s critical, accelerated assessment of options in support of President Obama’s Executive Order to relocate DoD detention operations from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the U.S. She also formerly served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) as the Assistant Director for Housing and Enhanced Use Leasing, responsible for securing Office of Management and Budget approval of multiple Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) and Enhance Use Leasing projects, and for establishing a new OSD scholarship program for DoD employees to pursue graduate studies in federal real property privatization.

Immediately prior to joining the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Ms. Coury served as Source Selection Evaluation Board Chairperson for the Department of the Army’s Residential Communities Initiative, leading the evaluation of multiple housing privatization proposals on behalf of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Privatization and Partnerships. She spent the first 20 years of her professional career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ms. Coury graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. She is a member of Phi Beta Kappa and the Urban Land Institute’s Public Development and Infrastructure Council.