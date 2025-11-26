Dr. Vic S. Ramdass, a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES) since 2009, serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy. In this role, Dr. Ramdass leads the Department of War's efforts to develop and maintain the U.S. defense industrial base to ensure a secure supply of materials critical to national security. He assumed his current position in January 2025.

Dr. Ramdass also serves as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy. He assumed this position in March 2024. He supported the publishing of the Implementation Plan for the first ever National Defense Industrial Strategy, which identifies six top cross-cutting initiatives that will drive significant progress and mitigate key risks to our mission.

Dr. Ramdass previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Materiel Readiness. In this role, he was the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment in the oversight of the Department's $90 billion maintenance program, and development of policies and procedures to ensure the Department meets statutory requirements to provide core depot level maintenance support of all military weapon systems, equipment, and commodities. He assumed this position in March 2021.

Dr. Ramdass has served in numerous other SES positions to include: the Army's Director of Maintenance Policy and Programs (Apr 2019 - Mar 2021); HQDA G4; USSOUTHCOM's Senior DOD Civilian Leader; Director, Exercise and Coalition Affairs Directorate (J7/9); Director of Partnering (J9); HQDA G4 Director of the U.S. Army Logistics Innovation Agency; and Director of the U.S. Army Operational Energy Office. His diverse functional expertise as a change leader included leading: data integration; establishment of the Army's first Operational Energy program, and policy development; Test and Evaluation programs; interagency integration, Public-Private Cooperation integration, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, Civil Affairs, Science and Technology, and Training and Exercise at a Combatant Command; and delivering innovative sustainment technologies and processes to improve Army logistics. He served as the U.S. Army's Executive for the development of the Army's first Integrated Logistics Architecture, Small Business and Innovation Research Program, and sustainment Science and Technology initiatives.

Dr. Ramdass served over 12 years on active duty, first enlisted, and then as an Aviation Warrant Officer, in logistics, maintenance, and training positions. He is an Acquisition Corps Member, Level Ill certified in Test and Evaluation, Program Management and Logistics. He is a Certified Flight Instructor/Commercial/Instrument/Multi-engine Rated Pilot, and an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) mechanic. Dr. Ramdass has served as an adjunct Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Professor for more than 25 years.

Dr. Ramdass holds a PhD, Public Administration, from Auburn University, an MS, Aeronautics, from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and a BS, Aeronautics, from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.