Leigh E. Method, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Logistics and serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of War for Sustainment. In this position, she is responsible for the Department’s logistics strategy and policy, supply, storage and distribution, property and equipment, transportation, and program support. Her portfolio includes oversight of $100 billion of inventory and inventory management practices, $2 billion in airlift and transportation programs as well as direction for operational contract support, non-tactical vehicles, equipment and materiel management policies. She assumed her current position in April 2020.



Prior to assuming her current position, Ms. Method was the Deputy Director of Logistics, Installations, and Force Protection for Headquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Prior to that, she was the Senior Advisor for Sustainment and Deputy Director of the F-35 Integration Office, Headquarters United States Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.



Ms. Method is a 24-year Air Force veteran, retiring as a colonel. She commissioned through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Michigan State University. A career logistician, Ms. Method deployed in support of operations Joint Endeavor and Enduring Freedom. She served in a variety of air and ground transportation, logistics, and aircraft maintenance positions. Her last assignment prior to retirement was as Commander of the 76th Commodities Maintenance Group, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.

Ms. Method received a B.A in Personnel Administration from Michigan State University, an M.S. in Transportation and Logistics Management (dual major) from the Air Force Institute of Technology, and an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. Ms. Method is also a Certified Professional Logistician.