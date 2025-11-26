Dr. Dev Shenoy is the Principal Director for Microelectronics in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, OUSW(R&E). In this role, Dr. Shenoy is responsible for leading the Department of War's research and engineering efforts in microelectronics to ensure the DoW and the Warfighter have access to the most advanced semiconductor-based capabilities in the world.

At OUSW R&E, Dr. Shenoy conceptualized and created the Microelectronics Commons program. This CHIPS and Science Act funded initiative is addressing a critical gap in the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem for Lab-to-Fab prototyping and helping strengthen innovation and the manufacturing base onshore. This successful program is fostering semiconductor workforce development, protecting Intellectual Property (IP) in the U.S. by onshoring critical ecosystems and ensuring the DoW has access to transformative, leading-edge microelectronics-based weapons systems and platforms to create asymmetric capabilities for the U.S. warfighter. To strengthen the Commons network and leverage investments in the program, Dr. Shenoy has initiated and established strong Interagency collaborations such as with the National Science Foundation and the Department of Commerce.

In his role as Principal Director, Dr. Shenoy provided oversight and management of complex and critical programs such as the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics Program (T&AM), served as Director of the Defense Microelectronics Cross-Functional Team (DMCFT), and co-led the Strategic Radiation Hardened Electronics Council (SRHEC). Dr. Shenoy created an overarching strategy for DoD’s microelectronics, leveraging the best commercial microelectronics, addressed gaps in DoW’s microelectronics portfolio of investments by initiating Power Electronics projects that are critical for Critical Technology Areas such as Hypersonics, Directed Energy, and AI Data Centers for Trusted AI and Autonomy. Dr. Shenoy worked closely with OUSW R&E leadership in crafting policy related to the security of microelectronics, in responding to multiple Congressional reporting requirements, and continually integrated Industry input into policy considerations.

In prior roles, Dr. Shenoy has served as the Director of Microelectronics Innovation and as Director of Advanced Technologies at the University of Southern California’s Information Sciences Institute (USC/ISI); as Chief Engineer in the Advanced Manufacturing Office at the Department of Energy (DoE); as a Senior Advisor within the Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy (MIBP) Office in the Office of the Secretary of Defense; as a Program Manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where he developed and managed cutting-edge technology programs in microelectronics, photonics, and MEMS for defense and commercial applications. In these various roles, he has demonstrated experience in myriad technologies, in creating and managing cutting-edge programs, in establishing public-private partnerships such as the Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), AIM Photonics, and proven his visionary leadership and strong management skills.