Rear Admiral Scheidt entered service from the University of Michigan Naval ROTC program in December of 1990 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

He has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and a specialty in Space Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is a joint qualified officer.

His fleet tours include assignments as cryptologic officer aboard USS Constellation (CV-64) where he qualified as a surface warfare officer while deployed in the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Southern Watch. He later served as the Fleet Cryptologic resource coordinator for Commander U.S. Third Fleet embarked aboard USS Coronado (AGF-11). After a shore tour, he returned to sea on the staff of Carrier Strike Group Nine as Deputy Information warfare commander deploying for Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72).

Ashore, he served as the Joint Staff J5 Cyber Policy division chief; executive assistant to Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare; Research and Development project officer, and flag lieutenant for the Director, National Reconnaissance Office. He also served junior officer tours ashore at Tactical Training Group Pacific, and Naval Communications Area Master Station, Western Pacific, Guam.

He has commanded Naval Information Warfighting Development Center, Navy Information Operations Command Bahrain, and Navy Information Operations Command Maryland / Fleet Cyber Command Task Force 1060. He is the plank owner commanding officer of Cryptologic Warfare Group Six.

He most recently served as the Deputy Chief, Computer Network Operations, National Security Agency, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

His decorations include several personal awards and various campaign, unit, and service awards.