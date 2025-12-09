Amanda J. Dory began Performing the Duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy on April 29, 2021.

Amanda is serving as the former Principal Director Plans and Posture and has served as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Plans and Posture in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, a portfolio that addresses U.S. global defense posture, contingency plans, and global force management. She is a career member of the Senior Executive Service.

Amanda completed a two-year faculty teaching assignment at the National War College where she served concurrently as the associate dean for outreach during the 2018 and 2019 academic years. Previously she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for African Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2012-2017 with policy and defense relations responsibilities for 53 countries in Africa. She has also served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense from 2008-2011, where she was responsible for strategy articulation, development of force planning scenarios, policy planning, and analysis of long-term trends and the future security environment.

Amanda has worked on multiple Quadrennial Defense Reviews (QDRs), to include as the chief of staff to lead implementation of QDR execution roadmaps for Building Partner Capacity and Irregular Warfare in 2007-2008. In addition to strategic and Africa regional assignments, Amanda served in OSD’s Homeland Defense office as its first director for planning and integration following the establishment of this assistant secretary-level component post-9/11. In 2002, she was selected as a Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellow and conducted a year-long independent research project on civil security based at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Amanda received the Presidential Rank Award in 2010 and 2015 as well as Department of Defense multiple awards for exceptional and meritorious civilian service. She is an alumna of Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and received a master’s degree with concentrations in international economics and African studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.