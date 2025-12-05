Formerly Performed the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment and Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment

Mr. Paul D. Cramer, a career member of the Senior Executive Service since June 2013, formerly performed the duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (PTDO DUSD(A&S)). In this role, he was responsible to the Under Secretary of Defense for all matters pertaining to acquisition; contract administration; logistics and materiel readiness; installations and environment; operational energy; chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons; the acquisition workforce; and the defense industrial base.

Mr. Cramer also performed the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment (PTDO ASD(EI&E)). In this role, he was the principal advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment for all matters relating to energy, installations, and the environment, including operational and facility energy, installation maintenance and environmental planning. He provided budgetary, policy and management oversight of the Department of Defense’s real property portfolio which encompasses millions of acres and over 500,000 buildings and structures at more than 500 installations.

Prior to the PTDO DUSD(A&S) and PTDO ASD(EI&E) roles, Mr. Cramer served as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations focused on Energy, Installations, and the Environment. In this capacity, he was the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment on all policies and programs pertaining to installations, environment, installation and operational energy, and infrastructure resilience. His portfolio included installation management, military construction, and utilities and energy management.

Previously serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing, and Partnerships, Mr. Cramer was responsible for construction, housing, and Army installations.

Mr. Cramer is a licensed Professional Engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Mr. Cramer obtained his Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University. Mr. Cramer was recognized for his achievements with multiple Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Superior Civilian Service Medals and Army Commanders Award for Civilian Service.