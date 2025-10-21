The Honorable Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, PhD, is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs and the Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. He is responsible for overseeing the development, coordination, and execution of international security strategy and policy as it relates to the nations and international organizations of Europe (including NATO), Africa, the Middle East, and the Western Hemisphere. He is also the principal advisor and representative of the Secretary of Defense in all matters related to defense policy and strategy in the Western Hemisphere.

Prior to joining DoD, Dr. Díaz-Rosillo served as Senior Deputy Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the National Endowment for the Humanities, where he was responsible for oversight of program development, policy formulation and implementation, budget and resource management, strategic planning, internal controls, information technology and cybersecurity, human capital, communications and public affairs, congressional and intergovernmental relations, and international affairs. From January 2017 to June 2018, Dr. Díaz-Rosillo served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination. Most of his work focused on the implementation of national security policy. In addition, he worked at the intersection of policy and strategic communications.

Before joining the Administration, Dr. Díaz-Rosillo was a member of the faculty of Government at Harvard University, where he taught popular courses on the American presidency, and also served as an Assistant Dean of Harvard College. His areas of expertise include presidential power, policymaking and policy implementation, and national security policy.

Dr. Díaz-Rosillo holds dual undergraduate degrees, summa cum laude, from Tufts University, Master’s degrees in Public Policy and Government from Harvard, and a PhD in Government from Harvard.