Vice Adm. Michelle C. Skubic is a 1988 graduate of California State University, Fullerton, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration-Finance. She earned a Master of Science in Acquisition and Contract Management from Naval Post Graduate School in 2001. She is also a graduate of the Joint Forces Staff College and the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Executive Development Institute.

Skubic’s operational assignments include: division officer in readiness and services billets, aboard USS Acadia (AD 42), which included deployment for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm; supply officer aboard Precommissioning Unit (PCU) McFaul (DDG 74), built in Pascagoula, Mississippi; and supply officer aboard PCU George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), built in Newport News, Virginia, which was commissioned to the fleet in January 2009. Additionally, she completed a tour forward-deployed as commander, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Support Team in Kuwait, where her team, in concert with other DLA activities, supported U. S. Central Command, U. S. Army Central and other department of defense organizations in sustaining the warfighter’s requirements for Operations New Dawn and Enduring Freedom.

Her shore assignments include: services officer and carrier readiness officer at Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, San Diego; combined bachelor quarters officer and aviation support division officer, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily; deputy department head for program contracts, Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland; deputy force supply officer, Commander, Naval Surface Forces, San Diego; director of supplier operations, DLA Aviation, Richmond, Virginia; commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Virginia; chief of staff, NAVSUP, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; director, Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; commander, DLA Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio and Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and 48th Chief of Supply Corps.

Skubic became director of the Defense Logistics Agency on 24 July, 2020.

Skubic is designated as a Naval Aviation and Surface Warfare Supply Corps officer and is a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps.

Her awards include the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal.