Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass represented the highest enlisted level of leadership, and as such, provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public and to those in all levels of government. She served as the personal adviser to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of more than 600,000 Total Force Airmen. Chief Bass was the 19th chief master sergeant appointed to the highest noncommissioned officer position.

Chief Bass was raised as an Army dependent, living in several overseas and stateside locations, prior to entering the Air Force in 1993. Throughout her career, she has held a variety of leadership positions serving at the squadron, group, wing and major command levels. She has significant joint service and special operations experience and has participated in several operations and exercises as well as deployments in direct support of Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom.

Prior to her assignment as Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, she served as the Command Chief Master Sgt., Second Air Force, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi.



EDUCATION

1997 Airman Leadership School, Pope Air Force Base, N.C.

2000 Associate Degree, Airport Resource Management, Community College of the Air Force

2004 Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Kapaun Air Station, Germany

2005 Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

2006 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Course 12, by distance learning

2007 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, by distance learning

2009 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Maxwell AFB, Ala.

2013 Air Mobility Command Leadership Challenge Program, Ramstein Air Base, Germany

2013 Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Seminar, Ramstein AB, Germany

2015 AFSO21 Executive Leadership Seminar, University of Tennessee, Nashville

2015 USAF Enterprise Leadership Seminar, Kenan-Flagler Business School, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

2016 Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education II, by distance learning

2017 Keystone Command Senior Enlisted Leader Course, National Defense University, Washington, D.C.

2018 Leading Strategically, Center for Creative Leadership, Colorado Springs, Colo.

2018 Coaching for Greater Effectiveness, Center for Creative Leadership, Greensboro, N.C.



ASSIGNMENTS

1. June 1993–June 1996, Operations System Management Journeyman, 74th Fighter Squadron, Pope Air Force Base (AFB), N.C.

2. June 1996–July 1998, Range Scheduling Specialist, 43rd Operations Support Squadron, Pope AFB, N.C.

3. July 1998–November 2000, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Current Operations Scheduler, 24th Special Tactics Squadron, Fort Bragg, N.C.

4. November 2000–March 2001, Current Operations Scheduler, 86th Operations Support Squadron, Ramstein Air Base (AB), Germany

5. March 2001–January 2004, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Special Airlift Operations, Air Mobility Operations Control Center, Ramstein AB, Germany

6. January 2004–November 2005, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Host Aviation Resource Management, 86th Operations Support Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany

7. November 2005–August 2010, Superintendent, Host Aviation Resource Management, Group Career Field Functional Manager, (Data Masked)

8. August 2010–September 2012, Superintendent, Host Aviation Resource Management and Superintendent, 86th Operations Support Squadron, Ramstein AB, Germany

9. September 2012–May 2015, Superintendent, 86th Operations Group, Ramstein AB, Germany

10. May 2015–September 2016, Command Chief Master Sergeant, 17th Training Wing, Goodfellow AFB, Texas

11. September 2016–July 2018, Chief, Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

12. July 2018–August 2020, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Second Air Force, Keesler AFB, Miss.

13. August 2020–March 2024, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Va.



MAJOR AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

Defense Superior Service Medal

Legion of Merit

Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Air and Space Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters

Air and Space Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters



OTHER ACHIEVEMENTS

1995 Airman of the Year, 74th Fighter Squadron

1997 John L. Levitow Award, Airman Leadership School

2004 Distinguished Graduate, Noncommissioned Officer Academy

2009 Distinguished Graduate, Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy

2010 USAFE Senior Noncommissioned Officer Aviation Resource Manager of the Year

2011 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, 86th Operations Group



EFFECTIVE DATE OF PROMOTION

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force August 2020



(Current as of March 2024)