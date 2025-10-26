Ms. Lisa A. Jung, a Senior Executive Service member, serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment. She is responsible for policies and programs related to the Department’s global energy portfolio, which is focused on ensuring the sustainment of warfighting readiness and lethality for programs and activities that enable resilient, efficient and cyber-secure energy for the Joint forces, weapons systems and installations.

Ms. Jung’s breadth of experience ranges from the White House, across the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), to the Department of the Navy. Formally trained as a mechanical engineer, she began her career with the Department of the Navy at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, where she joined the Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station (NAVSSES) as a mechanical engineer. At NAVSSES she worked as a ship systems engineer, troubleshooting and devising technical solutions for gas turbine engines. Completing the Office of Personnel Management’s executive development program in 1994, Ms. Jung then joined the Office of the Secretary of Defense as the Special Assistant to the Director for the Defense Performance Review (DPR). The DPR was charged with formulating recommendations to improve DoD operations as part of an Executive Branch initiative to reinvent government. Upon completion of this tour, Ms. Jung moved to pursue program manager duties in OSD’s Installations, Requirements, and Management Directorate within the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Industrial Affairs and Installations.

In August 1996, Ms. Jung completed a special assignment as the Executive Officer to the White House Commission on Aviation Safety and Security. Chaired by Vice President of the United States, the Commission was chartered to conduct an intensive inquiry into civil aviation safety, security and air traffic control modernization. After completing this tour, Ms. Jung then returned to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and served as the Deputy Director for Competitive Sourcing and Privatization within the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Installations. In this capacity she was responsible for policy and oversight of the Department’s housing privatization and competitive sourcing programs. Following this assignment, Ms. Jung chose to get back to her engineering roots and was again assigned to the Philadelphia area, taking up the position of Deputy Director for Technology Outreach at the Carderock Division of the Naval Surface Warfare Center. At Carderock, she was responsible for developing strategic alliances and partnerships with industry, other government agencies, and academia. Completing this Navy assignment, Ms. Jung rejoined the OSD team and served as Deputy Director for Housing and Competitive Sourcing before moving to serve as Deputy Director of Facilities Energy and Privatization in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Installations and Environment. She was appointed to the Senior Executive Service in 2014 and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installation Energy before assuming her current position.

Ms. Jung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University and Master degrees in both Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from Widener University.