Ms. Jacqueline A. Ferko served as the principal advisor to the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) leadership on policies, procedures, and actions related to the readiness and sustainability of major weapon systems. She was responsible for the development and implementation of acquisition and sustainment strategies, policies, and processes to provide the Warfighter with cost-effective weapon system readiness across the life cycle through an integrated defense industrial base. Ms. Ferko also coordinated and synchronized ASD(S) international and partner engagement. She was also responsible for the management of the logistics and acquisition workforce for the Department of Defense.

Ms. Ferko most recently served as the Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff to the Under and Acting Secretary of the Air Force, responsible for providing strategic policy, communications and legislative support, as well as oversight for the development and execution of the Secretary’s policies, goals, and objectives across the Department of the Air Force.

Previously, Ms. Ferko served as an executive on the Boeing Government Relations team, where she focused on achieving legislative goals for U.S. Defense programs, U.S. trade policy, and corporate domestic policy initiatives. Before joining the Government Relations team, Ms. Ferko served as a spokesperson for the Boeing Company to the United States Congress. She supported the Communications Vice President and was responsible for branding, marketing, and communicating the company’s interests in Washington DC. Ms. Ferko also served as point of contact for Washington based political reporters and correspondents from U.S. and global media outlets.

Prior to joining Boeing, Ms. Ferko served as the principal communicator at Agusta Westland North America (Leonardo S.p.A). She managed all communications, media, and embassy outreach along with advertising for the company’s government and commercial business units in the Americas.

Ms. Ferko has worked in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, most recently as a professional staff member for Senator Olympia J. Snow on the Senate Small Business Committee. She was an advisor on appropriations, budget, economic development, trade, women business issues, manufacturing, disaster assistance, agency transformation and small business technical assistance programs. Ms. Ferko also served on the staff of U.S. Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen.

Additionally, Ms. Ferko worked in the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs at the Small Business Administration. She was a congressional advisor and liaison between the senior SBA officials and the House and Senate. Ms. Ferko was a student-athlete at American University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs.

