Mr. Chris Bargery currently serves as the Director of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. In this role, he is responsible for the full range of force protection functions for people, missions, and infrastructure of DoW-occupied facilities in the National Capital Region, including the Pentagon, Mark Center, Raven Rock Mountain Complex, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, Defense Health Headquarters, and the Herbert R. Temple, Jr., Army National Guard Readiness Center.

Mr. Bargery was selected as the PFPA Deputy Director in September 2022, serving as the principal advisor and executive confidant to the Director, PFPA, with complete authority to act and make commitments on all matters concerning the functions and responsibilities of the PFPA.

Mr. Bargery joined PFPA in 2018, as the Executive Director for Law Enforcement, responsible for establishing policies and overseeing operations for the Pentagon Police Division, Force Protection and Emergency Services, and Threat Management, to include investigations, high risk personnel protection, and intelligence/ counterintelligence.

Prior to joining PFPA, Mr. Bargery worked as a subject matter expert in the private defense industry, assuring the survivability of national and defense critical infrastructure and missions.

A 28-year U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Bargery served as the Commander, Air Force Security Forces Center, responsible for USAF security operations worldwide. He was the Wing Commander at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. Colonel Bargery also served as the wartime force protection director for Air Force operations throughout Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East and later as the senior security officer protecting Air Force operations in Europe, Africa and the Levant. He was the Joint Staff Interagency Coordinator for Antiterrorism and member of a White House Counterterrorism Security Group Task Force for homeland defense. During Operation Enduring Freedom/Iraqi Freedom, he planned and commanded offensive ground combat operations against insurgent networks in Iraq. He served as an officer with the British Forces, on exchange, for 2.5 years.

During his military career, he received numerous awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit (3), Bronze Star Medal (3), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (5), and the Air Force Combat Action Medal.

Mr. Bargery holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Memphis, a Masters of Security Management from Webster University, a Masters in Strategic Studies from Air University, and graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College, and the Air Force Air War College. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.