Ms. Alyssa Farah was the Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Media Affairs and the Press Secretary for the Department of Defense. In her role she served as the deputy advisor on all matters related to media affairs and the primary intermediary to the Pentagon Press Corps.

Prior to joining the Department of Defense, Ms. Farah spent the last decade in Washington, D.C. working in strategic communications and media relations. Most recently she served as Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump. During her two year tenure at the White House, Ms. Farah accompanied the Vice President on dozens of international trips, serving as part of the official U.S. Delegation to the ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Munich Security Conference, the APEC CEO Summit in Papua New Guinea, and the Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East in Warsaw, Poland. She served as a senior advisor on all matters related to press, communications, and the media on domestic and international affairs for the Vice President. In her role she helped plan and execute a quad lateral meeting between the Presidents of the Northern Triangle Countries and the Vice President in Guatemala as well as the first ever meeting between President Duque of Colombia and interim President of Venezuela, Juan Guaido.

Prior to joining the White House, Ms. Farah served as Senior Advisor and Communications Director for the House Freedom Caucus, working under both Chairmen Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mark Meadows (R-NC). Ms. Farah attended Patrick Henry College, where she studied Journalism and Public Policy. Ms. Farah is a Weyrich-Fuelner policy fellow through the Heritage Foundation. Ms. Farah is originally from Northern California and currently resides in Washington, D.C.