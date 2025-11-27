Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland has retired. She was the Director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), with headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia.

Crosland is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. In addition to her Doctor of Medicine, she also holds a Master of Public Health from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Eisenhower School.

Crosland entered the Army as a Medical Corps Officer in 1993. She is Board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, and a recipient of The Surgeon General's “A” proficiency designator.

Crosland has served in a variety of leadership positions including: Officer in Charge, Camp Walker Health Clinic, South Korea; Officer in Charge, Bennett Health Clinic, Fort Hood, Texas; Associate Program Director, Department of Family Medicine, Fort Lewis, Washington; Chief, Soldier Care, Fort Lewis, Washington; Deputy Chief, Department of Family Medicine, Fort Lewis, Washington; Commander, U.S. Army Health Clinic, Grafenwoehr, Germany; Senior Medical Officer, Office of The Surgeon General, Falls Church, Virginia; Commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Heidelberg, Germany; Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany; Medical Corps Branch Chief, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky; Commander, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM), Falls Church, Virginia; Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Atlantic, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She most recently served as the Army Deputy Surgeon General and Deputy Commanding General (Operations) of MEDCOM.

Her awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters; Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Staff Badge and the Parachutist’s Badge. She is also a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit.