Mr. Chad Sbragia served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. In this capacity, he was responsible for advising senior leadership within the Department of Defense on all policy matters pertaining to the development and implementation of defense strategies, plans, policies, and bilateral security relations for China.

Previously, Mr. Sbragia served as the Director of the China Research Group for the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a principal advisor on China to the Deputy Commandant for Information and Director of Intelligence.

Prior to serving as a Director with the Marines, Mr. Sbragia served as the Deputy Director of the China Strategic Focus Group, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, from 2011 to 2018, where he piloted strategic initiatives and the China Strategic Roundtable. He also served as the Country Director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia under the J5 Strategic Planning and Policy Directorate from 2010-2011.

Mr. Sbragia served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1985-2012, first as a Combat Engineer and later as an Infantry Officer and China Foreign Area Officer, where he led Marines up through the Battalion level and deployed across the Middle East, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific. This period includes assignment as the U.S. Marine Attaché, U.S. Embassy Beijing, where he steered U.S.-China military relations and negotiated bilateral agreements on recovery of U.S. personnel and the Defense Telephone Link.

Mr. Sbragia attended Arizona State University, the Naval Postgraduate School, the Defense Language Institute, and studied Chinese at Capital Normal University in Beijing.