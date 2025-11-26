Richard V. Spencer was born on January 18, 1954, in Waterbury, Connecticut. He is a 1976 graduate of Rollins College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps, and proudly served as an H-46 (Phrog) pilot until 1981.

After leaving active duty, Spencer worked on Wall Street for 16 years with responsibilities centered on investment banking services. He served as President of Crossroads Investment Management, LLC, and then joined Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer. Before being nominated as the Secretary of the Navy in 2017, Spencer was the Managing Director of Fall Creek Management, LLC.

Spencer served on multiple Corporate Boards. His charitable activities include board service on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, Veterans Campaign/Center for Second Service and Honoring Our Vets. He also served on the Defense Business Board and the Chief of Naval Operations Executive Panel.

The Honorable Richard V. Spencer was sworn in as the 76th secretary of the Navy on Aug. 3, 2017, and served in that office until Nov 24, 2019. He served as acting secretary of defense from July 15, 2019, to July 23, 2019. He performed the duties of the deputy secretary of defense from July 23, 2019, to July 31, 2019.