Anne Kimberley Joiner

Anne Kimberley “Kim” Joiner, of Virginia, was appointed as Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy in February 2020.

Mrs. Joiner is was responsible for a broad portfolio that includes policy, advocacy, and oversight of all community support to service members and their families, including quality of life issues; Defense-state liaison initiatives; family, child, and youth programs; Military OneSource program and non-medical counseling resources; military spouse career advancement; morale, welfare, and recreation; defense resale policy for commissaries and exchanges; and family advocacy programs. Her oversight also includes casualty and mortuary affairs, and military funeral honors.

Prior to joining Military Community and Family Policy, she served as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense on matters related to strategic outreach, corporate and stakeholder engagement, community relations, national sports league partnerships, entertainment and documentaries, social responsibility, and outreach policy. She also oversaw the digital engagement team, which supports 14 platforms with more than 8 million followers to advance the Secretary’s charge to bridge the civilian-military divide through the #KnowYourMil initiative and the redesign of Defense.gov, the Defense Department’s website. She also served as the policy team chief for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Legislative Affairs.

She has extensive experience in the defense industry, serving as the Director for business development at both General Atomics and FLIR. During the George W. Bush administration, Mrs. Joiner served in the Department of Homeland Security, as the Director of Immigration, Transportation and Border Security in the Office of Legislative Affairs. Prior to her work in the executive branch, worked on Capitol Hill for her congressman, who eventually became her Senator, James P. Bunning of Kentucky.

Joiner is married with three children. She is originally from Ashland, Kentucky, and is a graduate of Georgetown College, with a double major in communications and political science.