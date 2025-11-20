The Honorable Lucian Niemeyer assumed his former responsibilities 26 June 2019 to include oversight and policy for Navy and Marine Corps facilities sustainment, restoration and modernization; military construction; acquisition, utilization and disposal of real property and facilities; environmental protection, planning, restoration and natural resources conservation; and safety and occupational health.

In August 2017, he was appointed by the President and confirmed by Congress as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment. In this role, he provided budgetary, policy and management oversight of the Department of Defense’s real property portfolio, which encompasses 28 million acres, over 500 installations with over 500,000 buildings and structures valued at a trillion dollars. Upon successful integration of the EI&E portfolio into the newly created Sustainment portfolio, Secretary Niemeyer served the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment as a Strategic Advisor. His specific focus was on Defense energy resilience and cybersecurity programs responsible for enhancing the Department’s planning, programs, and military capabilities to provide mission assurance through installation and operational energy and cybersecurity resilience policy development, and execution of initiatives for domestic and overseas installations.

Prior to his appointment, Secretary Niemeyer worked in the private sector from 2014 to 2017 as the founder of The Niemeyer Group, LLC. From 2003 to 2014 he served on the professional staff of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services where he was responsible for a wide portfolio of national security programs, including military installations, ranges, world-wide basing, energy programs, facility privatization initiatives, military budgets, unit readiness, industrial base, and environmental issues. He also provided oversight for military logistics and sustainment programs as well as Air Force and Navy acquisition programs.

Secretary Niemeyer is an Air Force veteran, retiring in 2008 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with 15 years of active and five years of Virginia Air National Guard service working within the installation engineering and military plans community. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture, from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Business Administration from The George Washington University, and a Master of National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.