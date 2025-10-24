Robert G. Catalanotti is the former Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. Catalanotti was previously an executive leader in the Defense Industry managing Middle East initiatives for the past two years in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Catalanotti retired as a Major General in 2014 after almost 35 years of service commanding both active and reserve organizations. From 2012 to 2014, he served as Director of Strategic Exercises and Training for U.S. Central Command, Tampa, Florida where he was responsible for planning and executing training and exercises for 16 partner nations building bilateral and multilateral relations in the Middle East and Central Asia. From 2008 to 2012, he served as Senior Advisor and Program Manager, Security Assistance Organization (SAO) to the Ministry of Interior, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he helped shape bilateral relations and policy as an interagency partner with the United States Ambassador to the Kingdom and Department of State. From 2006-2008, Catalanotti served as Chief of Staff and later, Commanding General, 98th Training Division (USAR), Rochester, New York. From 2004-2005, he commanded Taji Base, the largest Iraqi Base under United States Central Command. He has commanded at every level from platoon to division over his long distinguished career.



Robert Catalanotti holds Masters' Degrees from the United States Army War College, and Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts and both a Bachelor's Degree and Honorary Doctorate from Assumption College, Worcester, Massachusetts. He was commissioned in the US Army in 1980 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute ROTC program and was inducted thirty-six years later into their Army ROTC Hall of Honor in May 2016. Catalanotti is a recipient of the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge and the Department of State Superior Honor Award. Both his son and daughter-in-law are a married couple currently serving in the US Army as Army Captains. Catalanotti and his wife, Karen enjoy volunteering personal time and services to many Veteran organizations.