Stephen L. Kitay has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. Kitay was most recently a professional staff member on the House Armed Services Committee, where he served as the national security space expert on the multi-billion dollar space budget, policies, and programs, and was responsible for guiding the oversight of Department of Defense intelligence programs. He was a U.S. Air Force Active Duty Officer, and is a graduate of Syracuse University and the University of West Florida.
Stephen L. Kitay
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy
