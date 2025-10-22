An official website of the United States Government 
Stephen L. Kitay

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy

 
Stephen L. Kitay has been selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service and for assignment as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy. Kitay was most recently a professional staff member on the House Armed Services Committee, where he served as the national security space expert on the multi-billion dollar space budget, policies, and programs, and was responsible for guiding the oversight of Department of Defense intelligence programs. He was a U.S. Air Force Active Duty Officer, and is a graduate of Syracuse University and the University of West Florida.
