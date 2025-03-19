An official website of the United States Government 
What Is the Hall of Heroes?

March 19, 2025

It is a room dedicated for people to honor the brave service members who have received the Medal of Honor, the highest award for bravery that can be awarded to members of America’s armed forces for exceptional acts of valor.

A view of the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes
A view of the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes
Heroes' Room
Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley was inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Oct. 18, 2018. Canley’s name has been added to the room with more than 3,500 other service members who received the Medal of Honor for their combat valor.
Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant
It opened in 1968, and the name of every person to receive the Medal of Honor since the Civil War is displayed there.

The hall holds the names of more than 3,500 men and one woman.

A finger points at a name written in white on list with blue background posted on a wall.
A finger points at a name written in white on list with blue background posted on a wall.
Canley's Name
A visitor points to the name of retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley inside the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Oct. 19, 2018.
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Friedl
The woman is Dr. Mary E. Walker, who received the medal for her work during the Civil War as a surgeon.

A hand points at a name in white type on a list with blue backing posted on a wall.
A hand points at a name in white type on a list with blue backing posted on a wall.
Dr. Walker's Name
A visitor points at the name of Dr. Mary E. Walker inside the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Oct. 19, 2018. Walker is the only woman to receive a Medal of Honor.
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Friedl
Three large Medal of Honor replicas are displayed prominently on the stage in the Hall of Heroes. They represent the Army, Navy and Air Force versions of the medal.

Three large recreations of Medals of Honor are displayed on a blue wall.
Three large recreations of Medals of Honor are displayed on a blue wall.
Three Medals
Replicas of the Navy, Army and Air Force Medals of Honors are displayed in the front of the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Oct. 19, 2018. The Hall of Heroes is a room dedicated for people to honor recipients of the Medal of Honor.
Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Friedl
Asterisks appear next to the names of those who received two medals, while dots appear next to the names of those who received medals from both the Army and Navy for the same act of gallantry.

A plaque sits in front of a blue wall with three large recreations of Medals of Honor displayed on it.
A plaque sits in front of a blue wall with three large recreations of Medals of Honor displayed on it.
Hall View
A view of the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, March 1, 2016.
Credit: Oscar Sosa
Hall of Heroes Ceremony

Watch defense officials induct retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Canley into the Hall of Heroes, Oct. 18, 2018, for his actions in Vietnam.

32:15
Play

(This article was originally published on March 20, 2019.)

