What Is the Hall of Heroes?
It is a room dedicated for people to honor the brave service members who have received the Medal of Honor, the highest award for bravery that can be awarded to members of America’s armed forces for exceptional acts of valor.
It opened in 1968, and the name of every person to receive the Medal of Honor since the Civil War is displayed there.
The hall holds the names of more than 3,500 men and one woman.
The woman is Dr. Mary E. Walker, who received the medal for her work during the Civil War as a surgeon.
Three large Medal of Honor replicas are displayed prominently on the stage in the Hall of Heroes. They represent the Army, Navy and Air Force versions of the medal.
Asterisks appear next to the names of those who received two medals, while dots appear next to the names of those who received medals from both the Army and Navy for the same act of gallantry.
Hall of Heroes Ceremony
Watch defense officials induct retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Canley into the Hall of Heroes, Oct. 18, 2018, for his actions in Vietnam.
(This article was originally published on March 20, 2019.)