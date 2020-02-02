Coronavirus: What Can the Public Do? Information From Health & Human Services

What Can the Public Do?

Information from Health & Human Services (HHS)

The current outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus originated in China but has now spread internationally, impacting an increasing number of countries. In the coming days and weeks, we expect more confirmed cases in the United States, including more person-to-person spread. The goal of an aggressive ongoing public health response is to prevent spread of this virus in the community in the United States.

What You Should Do

Stay informed – CDC is updating its website daily with the latest information and advice for the public. (www.cdc/ncov)

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. CDC recommends routine preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These are everyday habits that can help prevent the spread of several viruses.

These actions include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

CDC also has specific guidance for travelers.

The federal government has our best people working on this problem. And we have one of the strongest public health systems in the world.

What You Should Not Do