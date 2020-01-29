DoD Statement on the Coronavirus Evacuation Flight

DOD offers the following statement on the coronavirus evacuation flight, attributable to Ms. Alyssa Farah, Department of Defense Press Secretary:

"March Air Reserve Base and the Department of Defense (DOD) stand ready to provide housing support to Health and Human Services (HHS) as they work to handle the arrival of nearly 200 people, including Department of State employees, dependents and US citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China. DOD has assessed this support will not negatively impact readiness or critical operations, and we stand ready for their arrival. HHS is responsible for all care of the evacuees, and DOD personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing.

Should routine monitoring of the evacuees identify ill individuals, HHS has procedures in place to transport them to a local civilian hospital.

DOD will work closely with our interagency partners and continue to monitor the situation. The Department's primary responsibility at this time is the safety of our force, our families, and our base communities."