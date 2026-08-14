U.S. Forces Japan Airlifts Supplies to Region Recovering From Earthquake

Demonstrating the rapid readiness and strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, U.S. Forces Japan conducted an airlift support mission to deliver humanitarian relief supplies to Kumamoto Prefecture in Japan, Aug. 9-11.
At the request of the Japanese government, the relief efforts followed a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the country's southwestern region July 28, damaging critical infrastructure, essential facilities, roads and homes. Water and power outages across the prefecture have caused problems for residents, who are coping with extreme summer heat.
The Japanese government moved immediately to provide shelter and care for those affected. To support this response, bilateral coordination began shortly after the government requested a U.S. military airlift to transport relief supplies from the Tokyo region to Kumamoto.
"In times of crisis or calamity, the United States and Japan have always come to each other's assistance — and we didn't hesitate for a moment when our closest friend and ally asked for help this time," said George Glass, U.S. ambassador to Japan. "Just as America was there for Japan in the aftermath of the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011, Japan offered immediate support to the communities devastated by wildfires in Maui in 2023 and Los Angeles two years later."
Coordinating with the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo and the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, U.S. Forces Japan flew four airlift missions from Yokota Air Base, Japan, to deliver more than 100,000 pounds of drinking water and nonperishable food, which service members then transported to a local Kumamoto distribution center.
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"The first batch of aid — consisting of 16 tons of bottled water — was flown from Yokota to Kumamoto by a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 that happened to be at Yokota [Air Base] when the request for aid was received," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, U.S. Forces Japan commander.
Glass and Jost travelled with the first flight to meet with the Kumamoto prefectural governor, vice governor and the Kumamoto city mayor to see the impact of the earthquake.
The multiday airlift mission demonstrated the seamless integration of the U.S.-Japan alliance during real-world crises, built upon routine bilateral training such as the recently completed Joint Exercise Rescue which simulated a joint response to a major earthquake.
Supporting such missions is vital to safeguarding the Pacific region. Through maintaining constant readiness and cooperative trust during peacetime and training exercises, the alliance ensures it can immediately adapt to protect human life and regional stability anytime.
"I want to thank the Government of Japan for its leadership during this crisis," Jost said. "In terms of speed, our ability to deliver in response to this request was unprecedented.
"Thanks to the leadership on both sides we were able to accelerate the successful delivery of the first of several deliveries. We hope and pray that it will provide relief to the people of Kumamoto."