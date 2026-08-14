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Centcom Launches First-Ever Multinational Attack Drone Task Force

Aug. 14, 2026 | By U.S. Central Command

The U.S. Central Command announced efforts to establish the first multidomain, multinational attack drone task force yesterday.

A drone takes off from the deck of a ship at sea.
A drone takes off from the deck of a ship at sea.
Drone Takeoff
A low-cost unmanned combat attack system launches from the flight deck of the combat ship USS Santa Barbara while operating in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 16, 2025. Task Force 59 operated the LUCAS drone as part of Task Force Scorpion Strike operations. U.S. Central Command announced the launch of Task Force Falcon Strike Aug. 13, 2026. The new task force will expand on the success of Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.
Download: Full Size (1.21 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Kayla McGuire
VIRIN: 251216-N-NO146-2228

The unit, called Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on and below the sea, operated by military support staff from the United States and regional partners.

Falcon Strike's launch occurs nine months after Centcom established Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.

Scorpion Strike rapidly achieved key operational milestones, including the first launch of an aerial attack drone from a Navy warship last December. The squadron also employed one-way unmanned aerial systems during Operation Epic Fury and during strikes on Iranian port facilities in July using unmanned attack vessels at sea.

A man wearing casual attire, a baseball cap and sunglasses works on a drone as another man in similar attire looks on. They are both standing on the deck of a ship at sea.
A man wearing casual attire, a baseball cap and sunglasses works on a drone as another man in similar attire looks on. They are both standing on the deck of a ship at sea.
Drone Duo
Nick Fancher, a shipboard weapons integration team weapons logistics analyst, and Rob Pavel, a logistician with Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, conduct shipboard weapons integration work on the low-cost unmanned combat attack system aboard the combat ship USS Santa Barbara in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 6, 2025, as part of Task Force Scorpion Strike operations. U.S. Central Command announced the launch of Task Force Falcon Strike Aug. 13, 2026. The new task force will expand on the success of Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.
Download: Full Size (1.06 MB)
Credit: Courtesy
VIRIN: 251101-N-N2001-9657

"Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike's success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners," said Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, Centcom commander. "Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon."

Centcom has initiated consultations with official invitations to regional partners. As regional partners formally join, Task Force Falcon Strike will scale attack drone capabilities across the Middle East into a unified multidomain, multinational deterrent.

"The United States military has a lot of strong partnerships and friends in the region," Cooper said. "We are collectively stronger when we integrate and deploy new capabilities together."

Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central, which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike's staff of U.S. and regional representatives.

A drone takes off from the deck of a ship at sea.
A drone takes off from the deck of a ship at sea.
Drone Launch
A low-cost unmanned combat attack system launches from the flight deck of the combat ship USS Santa Barbara while operating in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 16, 2025. Task Force 59 operated the LUCAS drone as part of Task Force Scorpion Strike operations. U.S. Central Command announced the launch of Task Force Falcon Strike Aug. 13, 2026. The new task force will expand on the success of Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.
Download: Full Size (1.55 MB)
Credit: Army Spc. Kayla McGuire
VIRIN: 251216-N-NO146-9078

Spotlight: Drone Dominance
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