Centcom Launches First-Ever Multinational Attack Drone Task Force

The U.S. Central Command announced efforts to establish the first multidomain, multinational attack drone task force yesterday.
The unit, called Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on and below the sea, operated by military support staff from the United States and regional partners.
Falcon Strike's launch occurs nine months after Centcom established Task Force Scorpion Strike, the U.S. military's first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.
Scorpion Strike rapidly achieved key operational milestones, including the first launch of an aerial attack drone from a Navy warship last December. The squadron also employed one-way unmanned aerial systems during Operation Epic Fury and during strikes on Iranian port facilities in July using unmanned attack vessels at sea.
"Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike's success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners," said Navy Adm. Brad Cooper, Centcom commander. "Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon."
Centcom has initiated consultations with official invitations to regional partners. As regional partners formally join, Task Force Falcon Strike will scale attack drone capabilities across the Middle East into a unified multidomain, multinational deterrent.
"The United States military has a lot of strong partnerships and friends in the region," Cooper said. "We are collectively stronger when we integrate and deploy new capabilities together."
Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central, which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike's staff of U.S. and regional representatives.