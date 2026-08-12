Naval Academy Integrates Robotics, Autonomous Systems Into Summer Training

U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen recently completed the inaugural "YP NEXT" training block, deploying robotics and autonomous systems directly from 100-foot yard patrol craft for the first time, marking an important milestone in preparing future naval leaders for an increasingly autonomous maritime battlespace.
"Using our iconic yard patrol craft as 'motherships' for autonomous systems, our remarkable group of midshipmen were the first to execute this innovative concept, integrating autonomous capabilities in the air, on the sea and under the sea," said Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, Naval Academy superintendent. "The future fleet will be crewed, uncrewed and seamlessly integrated, and the future leaders of that fleet are already underway and making way in this critical field."
Held during the third block of summer training in July and August at the school in Annapolis, Maryland, YP NEXT introduced midshipmen to the tactical employment of unmanned and autonomous technologies while reinforcing core competencies in seamanship, navigation, damage control and bridge resource management.
The first robotics and autonomous systems portion of the training block opened with an industry-led field day, exposing midshipmen to advanced uncrewed architectures, while industry partners provided hands-on instruction on the platforms.
Midshipmen applied what they learned during a simulated evolution developed with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Using custom-coded search patterns, midshipmen executed tactical mission profiles to map hydrographic environments, track and identify targets and simulate the neutralization of maritime threats.
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"This training block was not just an introduction to technology, but an immersion into the [robotics and autonomous systems] ecosystem," said Navy Cmdr. Donny Peltier, a Naval Academy professor in the weapons, robotics and control engineering department. "We can confidently say no other university offers a program that seamlessly integrates academia, military operations, cutting-edge technology, hands-on experience and industry partnerships like we do."
Under their Drone Dominance Program, the War Department recently directed 80 Neros Archer first-person view, quadcopter drones for use in a training environment at the academy, so that midshipmen can establish a baseline familiarity with low-cost, consumable strike and reconnaissance platforms.
Industry partners led classroom instruction on the history, capabilities and flight operations of unmanned aerial vehicle attack drones and provided hands-on training. Instructors from the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and the Naval Academy's Adaptive Rapid Engagement Squadron team also taught the midshipmen how first-person view drones can enhance small-unit lethality and provide organic capabilities in combat.
"This is the future of naval warfare in action," Borgschulte said. "Our midshipmen are taking the cutting-edge research developed in our world-class classrooms and laboratories and applying it where it matters most: at sea. They are learning not only how to operate autonomous systems, but how to integrate and employ these technologies in tomorrow's fight."
Following initial ashore and localized evolutions, the midshipmen took to the sea for a Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean transit that combined rigorous ship handling with real-world exposure to the defense industrial base, academia and operational forces:
- Baltimore: Midshipmen toured an industry partner maritime defense manufacturing facility, observing how advanced uncrewed surface vessels transition from production lines to operational capabilities.
- Lewes, Delaware: Midshipmen anchored off the coast to participate in the University of Delaware's Autonomous Systems Bootcamp, collaborating with marine scientists, oceanographers and defense technologists on practical operational tools.
- Little Creek, Virginia: The training block concluded with the opportunity to work with the naval special warfare community to learn how operators are employing robotics and autonomous systems to defend the homeland and ensure peace through strength.
Rather than displacing fundamental mariner skills, the Naval Academy is committed to ensuring midshipmen understand how autonomous capabilities are designed to augment them.
This summer training block and YP NEXT mark the opening phase of a comprehensive institutional effort to integrate robotics and autonomous systems concepts across all four years of the midshipman experience. Insights from the initial training block will directly inform future curriculum updates, laboratory research and brigadewide professional training, aligning Naval Academy instruction with Navy and Marine Corps priorities to accelerate adoption of unmanned technology alongside expert human decision-making.