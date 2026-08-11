Exercise Tenacious Archer Strengthens Joint Air Defense Readiness

U.S. service members conducted integrated air and missile defense training with partner nations last month during Exercise Tenacious Archer 2026 in Airai, Palau, strengthening joint interoperability and validating the command relationships, communications and tactical coordination required to respond to emerging aerial threats across the Pacific region.
The multiday exercise brought together soldiers from artillery, police and sustainment units with Marines assigned to an aircraft wing, to execute live-fire events and rehearse the planning and synchronization necessary to defend critical assets and friendly forces in a realistic operational environment.
Tenacious Archer is designed to build combat-ready formations by providing military organizations opportunities to train under conditions that replicate real-world operations. Beyond engaging aerial targets, participants validated planning processes, communications networks and command-and-control procedures that enable joint and combined forces to operate as an integrated team.
For Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, the exercise represented both a milestone and a transition.
"Tenacious Archer 2026 will be the final live-fire exercise for Echo Battery using the Avenger weapon system," said Army Capt. Eric Sandlin, Echo Battery commander. "The Avenger has been a capable platform for our formation, and we're now transitioning to new equipment that will further modernize our air defense capabilities and prepare us for future operational requirements."
The exercise also provided opportunities for soldiers to train alongside organizations they do not routinely work with.
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"This was a unique experience for my battery," Sandlin said. "Training with the Marine Corps, soldiers from other Army branches and our partners strengthened our ability to communicate, coordinate and accomplish the mission together."
Live-fire training remains a critical component of air defense readiness by allowing crews to apply technical and tactical skills in a realistic environment while building confidence on weapon systems.
"Live-fire exercises like Tenacious Archer give air defenders valuable hands-on experience by allowing soldiers to fire the Stinger missile and observe its performance in flight," said Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Hogan, Echo Battery master gunner. "It's also an opportunity to train alongside other military branches and partner forces, helping us better understand each other's capabilities and improve how we operate together."
The integration of Army, Marine Corps and partner forces during the exercise reinforced the importance of interoperability in today's operational environment. Training together enabled participating units to refine communication procedures, strengthen command relationships and improve their ability to rapidly respond to potential contingencies.
Exercises such as Tenacious Archer demonstrate the United States' commitment to maintaining a ready, capable and interoperable force, while strengthening partnerships that contribute to regional security, critical in preserving a free and open Pacific region.