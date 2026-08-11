National Guard Continues Washington Wildfire Support

As wildfires burn across the state, the Washington National Guard continues to provide aviation, hand crew and security support to communities and firefighters working to contain them.
Since the wildfire response began July 19, National Guard aviation crews have flown 225 flight hours, dropping more than 1,400 buckets and nearly 1.2 million gallons of water on fires across eastern and central Washington.
While weather, winds and smoke conditions play a major part in day-to-day operations, for the aircrews flying those missions, the overall conditions pose unique challenges.
"These aircrews are performing some of the most tactically and technically challenging flying they will experience in their entire careers," said Army Lt. Col. Kevin Robillard, a pilot assigned to the 96th Aviation Troop Command.
Robillard said crews are navigating high altitudes, high winds, limited visibility, heavy smoke and extreme heat, while operating around civilian aircraft, firefighters on the ground and areas where radio communications can be limited.
"I would argue that, in many respects, this flying is every bit as challenging — if not more challenging — than combat flying," he said.
The mission requires more than skilled aircrews. Fuelers, maintainers, flight operations personnel and military liaisons work behind the scenes to keep aircraft in the air and crews ready to respond.
"And so far, our crews are doing an absolutely fantastic job," Robillard said. "I'm incredibly proud of our aircrews and our ground support personnel. They are absolutely crushing it while operating in some of the harshest conditions and most demanding flying environments an aircrew will ever experience."
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The National Guard's support also extends to the ground. Since Aug. 1, hand crews have been working alongside firefighting agencies from across the country. Crews are conducting fire line construction, hose lays, mop-up, debris clearing, brushing and chipping operations at a fire near Leavenworth, Washington. The hand crews have provided additional manpower for demanding ground operations.
"Your [National Guard] team is great," said Craig Covey, incident manager for the fire near Leavenworth. "We have 105 go-getters that come in and say, 'What can we do?' And they work all day until we tell them it's time to stop. We really enjoy having them here."
U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, Washington's 8th Congressional District representative, recently visited guard personnel and firefighters supporting the fire mission near Leavenworth to give thanks.
"I can't tell you how much I appreciate you and everything that you are doing for Washington," Schrier said.
In Spokane, Washington, National Guardsmen are supporting local authorities by manning 20 traffic control points for the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
For Army Lt. Col. Dan Wessman, Washington National Guard, the mission has provided a unique opportunity to serve his community.
"As a Spokane guy myself, I am truly humbled about the community and the outpouring of support for all our soldiers and airmen and the first responders who are here to help," Wessman said.
Currently, 345 Washington National Guardsmen, as well as 20 Washington State Guard members, are activated in support of wildfire missions. Their impact can be felt in the communities they are serving.
"Our job is to be there when Washington needs us, and that's exactly what our soldiers and airmen are doing," said Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington National Guard adjutant general. "We're bringing the capabilities of the National Guard to the table, working alongside the agencies leading these responses and doing whatever we can to help protect Washington communities. Whether it's putting water on a fire, building fire lines, clearing debris or supporting local law enforcement, our people are ready to serve wherever they're needed."