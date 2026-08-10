U.S., Moroccan Forces Leverage Africa's Multidomain Experimentation Center

U.S. service members partnered with Morocco's royal armed forces to enable the first-ever live-fire demonstration leveraging the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center, supporting a U.S. defense industry partner in testing long-range precision-strike capabilities as part of the Army's Test Range Expansion Initiative, Aug. 3-7.
The demonstration marked a major milestone in U.S.-Morocco defense cooperation, expanding opportunities to evaluate emerging capabilities in realistic conditions while accelerating the delivery of new technologies to the joint force.
"The vision is to establish [the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center] as a regional hub for innovation, strategic cooperation and industrial development, as well as a center of excellence dedicated to the experimentation, validation, evaluation and development of advanced technologies," said Moroccan Col. Zouhair El Hamdani, the royal armed forces officer in charge of coordination. "This first live-fire demonstration marks a significant milestone in turning that vision into reality."
The initiative will also continue to bolster the U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership by offering a dedicated space where military forces and defense industry partners can rapidly test, evaluate and refine new capabilities.
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"Morocco's partnership provides a crucial venue that accelerates readiness for the U.S. joint force and our African partners," said Air Force Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command. Anderson added that the Africa Multidomain Training and Experimentation Center not only strengthens security cooperation and drives innovation but also demonstrates that trusted partnerships are how the countries help tackle shared security challenges together.
U.S. and Moroccan personnel established an expeditionary test site and conducted a single live-fire demonstration, working alongside defense industry engineers and technicians to validate communications systems, assess maneuverability of wings, tires and trolley components, as well as collect critical weather and targeting data. The event generated operational insights to inform future experimentation, capability development and employment.
"The AMTEC live-fire demonstrates where multinational training is headed, integrating emerging technologies with partner forces in realistic operational environments," said Army Col. Michael M. Gacheru, the regional engagement division chief of Africom's Strategy, Engagement and Programs Directorate. "As AMTEC continues to evolve in Morocco, we're expanding advanced training, strengthening interoperability and accelerating innovation alongside our African and international partners. Together, we're building a more connected, more capable force prepared for tomorrow's security challenges."
The live-fire event employed a low-cost, long-range cruise missile system designed to provide affordable, scalable precision-strike options while collecting operational performance data. By integrating a U.S. defense technology startup into the event, Morocco and Africom demonstrated a model for rapidly connecting operational requirements with industry innovation.
As AMTEC continues to mature, it will provide U.S. and Moroccan forces, as well as allies and defense industry partners with a cost-effective venue to evaluate capabilities across multiple warfighting domains. Future experimentation will expand into long-range fires, autonomous systems, wireless communications and advanced sensing technologies, ensuring innovation translates rapidly into operational capability for the joint force.